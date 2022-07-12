Class 10 results expected next week, admissions only later, says council

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The questions that are high on the minds of every CBSE student and his/her parent are when the exam results will be out, why the delay and what about the admissions to higher classes.“There is no need to worry,” said Indira Rajan, secretary-general, National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS). According to her, as per the information conveyed by the board, results, especially of Class X, will be out by early next week. “The board is in the process of compiling the data and expediting the evaluation process,” she said. “The board is doing its best to prepare the results as soon as possible. These are exigent times. Covid has adversely affected everything. The exams had to be conducted in a new format this time,” she said.

According to her, the examinations were conducted in two terms. “The term II examinations for Class X began in May and ended in April. In the case of Class XII, the examinations ended by June 15. With more than two crore answer sheets to be evaluated, a lot of time is needed. CBSE is the biggest education board in Asia. Hence, it is understandable that the results are getting delayed. The evaluation process also saw changes. All these take time,” she added.

According to her, the evaluation process in a few states was completed on time. However, in some of the northern states, the valuation couldn’t be done due to issues like floods and other natural calamities. “The controller of examinations said the papers had to be airlifted from the affected areas,” she said. “Things have to be carried out in such a manner that the quality is not affected,” said the secretary-general.

As to the concerns raised by the parents and students regarding admissions to institutions of higher education, Indira said, “The NCCS had conveyed these to the board, which said the admission process would be completed only after CBSE results are out. This was how it had been happening in the past two years and before. “The council hopes the state education departments will take into consideration the situation of the CBSE students while taking decisions regarding the admission process in the higher education institutions.”