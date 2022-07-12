Gyms are like places of worship, must function legally: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday observed that a gymnasiums has now become a holy place like temples, mosques and churches for young and old alike, and hence, they should function legally.



“Going to the gym is taken as a credit by men and women of all age groups. That is a good signal for achieving a healthy world. But the atmosphere in a gymnasium should be attractive, and it should function legally after obtaining all the statutory licences,” observed Justice P V Kunhikrishnan.

The court also asked the government to issue a general direction to all local bodies, including corporations, to check whether any gymnasium is functioning without a licence in line with the Kerala Places of Public Resort Act, 1963. Notices must be issued to unlicensed gymnasiums to get licences within three months, the court said.

However, the HC clarified that the functioning of the gymnasiums should not be disturbed for three months from the time notices are issued to obtain licences. The court issued the order on a petition filed by Dhanya C and Biju Ramachandran of Neyyattinkara against the functioning of a fitness centre near their house without obtaining a licence from the municipality. According to the petitioners, the functioning of the gym hampers their peaceful stay. The gym functions from 5am to 9am and 4pm to 9.30pm, with loud music playing.