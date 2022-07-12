STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HRDS secy Aji Krishnan arrested

The complaint was filed by an adivasi from Sholayur against Aji Krishnan and others a year ago .

Published: 12th July 2022

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Sholayur police on Monday arrested Aji Krishnan, secretary of HRDS India, on charges that he had encroached on adivasi land, burnt adivasi houses and also called tribal people by their caste names.HRDS officials said Aji Krishnan had earlier been asked by DySP N Muralidharan to be present at the Agali station in Attappadi as soon as he arrives from Dubai. Accordingly, Aji reached Attappadi and presented himself before the police station on Monday afternoon.

But even after waiting for two hours, he was not called. Later, they told the police that they would come on Tuesday and left for Palakkad. But they were blocked by the police at the Aanakatti checkpost and told to return to the Sholayur police station, around 3.30 pm.

The complaint was filed by an adivasi from Sholayur against Aji Krishnan and others a year ago . Though a case was registered, no further action was taken. Now a case has been registered against six persons, including Aji Krishnan, secretary, Joy Mathew, project coordinator, former vice-president Vivekanandan, patron Swami Atma Nambi, vice-president K G Venugopal and one unknown person.

