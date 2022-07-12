Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two Keralites from Ernakulam district were killed following a boat accident at Canmore, Calgary in Canada on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Geo Paily (33), son of Paily and Jancy, Naduvattom, Neeleeswaram West, Malayattoor, and Kevin Varghese (21), son of Shaji Varghese and Lilly of Kalamassery.

According to social media posts by the Malayali Associations in Canada, Athirapilly-native Leo Mathew (41) is still missing, and the search operations are still on.

Thrissur-native Jijo Joseph was rescued and he is recuperating at a hospital there.

The accident took place at Spray Lake Reservoir, Canmore, around 10.30 am local time (around 10 pm IST).

All four of them had gone fishing in a boat owned by Geo. The boat accidentally capsized and the four fell into the freezing water of the Reservoir.

Shilby Antony, the ward counsellor of Neeleeswaram West, said that Geo was working in Canada for the last seven years and he ran an automobile workshop there.

"The family members of the deceased said that the postmortem would be held on Wednesday after which decision regarding bringing his body will be taken," she said.