Actor abduction case: Sreelekha’s remarks absurd, says women’s panel

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: State women’s commission chairperson P Sathidevi said former jail DGP R Sreelekha’s comments favouring actor Dileep, who is facing trial in the actress abduction case, is absolutely absurd and inappropriate.

“Sreelekha’s remarks through her own YouTube channel against the police investigation in the case is unjustifiable,” Sathidevi told mediapersons after an adalat organised by the the commission at the district collectorate.

“We would have appreciated the retired officer had she made the comments while being in service. Delivering such absurd comments after retirement is highly mysterious, which the investigation agencies should probe. It is clear Sreelekha is expecting some favours from the accused actor by taking such a stand. The court has several evidence and a person who served as DGP cannot say all of them are fabricated,” said Sathidevi.

It is now clear the statements made through social media are intended to help the accused in the case and also degrade the police department as a whole. We never expected these substandard remarks from a person who had once held a high position.

KANAM REJECTS SREELEKHA’S REVELATIONS

T’Puram: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran asked why Sreelekha didn’t make the remarks while in service. “Such ‘revelations’ are a common disease found in retired officials. We don’t have to come up with an opinion based on hearsay Let the police investigate all revelations. There’s no need to give it undue prominence,” said Kanam. Meanwhile, Industries Minister P Rajeeve termed Sreelekha’s remarks inappropriate.

KOZHIKODE: State women’s commission chairperson P Sathidevi said former jail DGP R Sreelekha’s comments favouring actor Dileep, who is facing trial in the actress abduction case, is absolutely absurd and inappropriate. “Sreelekha’s remarks through her own YouTube channel against the police investigation in the case is unjustifiable,” Sathidevi told mediapersons after an adalat organised by the the commission at the district collectorate. “We would have appreciated the retired officer had she made the comments while being in service. Delivering such absurd comments after retirement is highly mysterious, which the investigation agencies should probe. It is clear Sreelekha is expecting some favours from the accused actor by taking such a stand. The court has several evidence and a person who served as DGP cannot say all of them are fabricated,” said Sathidevi. It is now clear the statements made through social media are intended to help the accused in the case and also degrade the police department as a whole. We never expected these substandard remarks from a person who had once held a high position. KANAM REJECTS SREELEKHA’S REVELATIONS T’Puram: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran asked why Sreelekha didn’t make the remarks while in service. “Such ‘revelations’ are a common disease found in retired officials. We don’t have to come up with an opinion based on hearsay Let the police investigate all revelations. There’s no need to give it undue prominence,” said Kanam. Meanwhile, Industries Minister P Rajeeve termed Sreelekha’s remarks inappropriate.