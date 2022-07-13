STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Actor abduction case: Sreelekha’s remarks absurd, says women’s panel

It is now clear the statements made through social media are intended to help the accused in the case and also degrade the police department as a whole.

Published: 13th July 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala state DGP R Sreelekha (Photo| EPS)

Former Kerala state DGP R Sreelekha (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: State women’s commission chairperson P Sathidevi said former jail DGP R Sreelekha’s comments favouring actor Dileep, who is facing trial in the actress abduction case, is absolutely absurd and inappropriate.

“Sreelekha’s remarks through her own YouTube channel against the police investigation in the case is unjustifiable,” Sathidevi told mediapersons after an adalat organised by the the commission at the district collectorate.

“We would have appreciated the retired officer had she made the comments while being in service. Delivering such absurd comments after retirement is highly mysterious, which the investigation agencies should probe. It is clear Sreelekha is expecting some favours from the accused actor by taking such a stand. The court has several evidence and a person who served as DGP cannot say all of them are fabricated,” said Sathidevi.

It is now clear the statements made through social media are intended to help the accused in the case and also degrade the police department as a whole. We never expected these substandard remarks from a person who had once held a high position.

KANAM REJECTS SREELEKHA’S REVELATIONS
T’Puram: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran asked why Sreelekha didn’t make the remarks while in service. “Such ‘revelations’ are a common disease found in retired officials. We don’t have to come up with an opinion based on hearsay Let the police investigate all revelations. There’s no need to give it undue prominence,” said Kanam.  Meanwhile, Industries Minister P Rajeeve termed Sreelekha’s remarks inappropriate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Sreelekha Dileep Actor abduction case
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp