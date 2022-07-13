Hired goons stab a hotel employee to death in Kerala's Thrissur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A gang stabbed an employee of a bar-attached hotel to death and inflicted severe injuries to two others including the hotel owner at Thalikulam in Thrissur district on Tuesday night. The police have arrested seven persons in connection with the incident.

The incident happened at the recently opened Hotel Central Residency, a bar-attached hotel at Thalikkulam at around 9.30 pm. Hotel employee Biju, 40, a native of Perinjanam was stabbed to death by the 7- member gang. Hotel owner Krishnaraj and his assistant Ananthu were admitted to the hospital with severe injuries.

According to Valappad police, Krishnaraj, the owner had found some discrepancies in the accounts and had warned the staff members concerned which enraged them. There was a scuffle between Krishnaraj and some staff members and Biju intervened to appease both sides. However, the staff members engaged a quotation gang to take revenge on Krishnaraj and Biju.

On Tuesday night the gang came to the hotel and attacked Krishnaraj when Biju and Ananthu tried to save him. Though all three were rushed to a nearby hospital, Biju was declared brought dead. Krishnaraj, who suffered multiple injuries, was shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam. Ananthu has been admitted to a hospital in Thrissur.

THRISSUR: A gang stabbed an employee of a bar-attached hotel to death and inflicted severe injuries to two others including the hotel owner at Thalikulam in Thrissur district on Tuesday night. The police have arrested seven persons in connection with the incident. The incident happened at the recently opened Hotel Central Residency, a bar-attached hotel at Thalikkulam at around 9.30 pm. Hotel employee Biju, 40, a native of Perinjanam was stabbed to death by the 7- member gang. Hotel owner Krishnaraj and his assistant Ananthu were admitted to the hospital with severe injuries. According to Valappad police, Krishnaraj, the owner had found some discrepancies in the accounts and had warned the staff members concerned which enraged them. There was a scuffle between Krishnaraj and some staff members and Biju intervened to appease both sides. However, the staff members engaged a quotation gang to take revenge on Krishnaraj and Biju. On Tuesday night the gang came to the hotel and attacked Krishnaraj when Biju and Ananthu tried to save him. Though all three were rushed to a nearby hospital, Biju was declared brought dead. Krishnaraj, who suffered multiple injuries, was shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam. Ananthu has been admitted to a hospital in Thrissur.