STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Hired goons stab a hotel employee to death in Kerala's Thrissur

The police have arrested seven persons in connection with the incident.

Published: 13th July 2022 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

dead body child death murder corpse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A gang stabbed an employee of a bar-attached hotel to death and inflicted severe injuries to two others including the hotel owner at Thalikulam in Thrissur district on Tuesday night. The police have arrested seven persons in connection with the incident.

The incident happened at the recently opened Hotel Central Residency, a bar-attached hotel at Thalikkulam at around 9.30 pm. Hotel employee Biju, 40, a native of Perinjanam was stabbed to death by the 7- member gang. Hotel owner Krishnaraj and his assistant Ananthu were admitted to the hospital with severe injuries.

According to Valappad police, Krishnaraj, the owner had found some discrepancies in the accounts and had warned the staff members concerned which enraged them. There was a scuffle between Krishnaraj and some staff members and Biju intervened to appease both sides. However, the staff members engaged a quotation gang to take revenge on Krishnaraj and Biju.

On Tuesday night the gang came to the hotel and attacked Krishnaraj when Biju and Ananthu tried to save him. Though all three were rushed to a nearby hospital, Biju was declared brought dead. Krishnaraj, who suffered multiple injuries, was shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam. Ananthu has been admitted to a hospital in Thrissur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bar-attached hotel Hotel Central Residency Thrissur Murder
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp