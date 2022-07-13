STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC acquits 13 RSS workers in 2008 CPM worker murder case

The Additional Sessions court had sentenced 13 RSS activists to double life imprisonment in connection with the murder of CPI(M) worker, V V Vishnu on April 1, 2008.

Published: 13th July 2022 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has acquitted 13 RSS workers in a case relating to the killing of a CPI(M) activist in Thiruvananthapuram in 2008, saying the prosecution had miserably failed to prove the incriminating circumstances against the accused.

A bench comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and C Jayachandran, on Tuesday allowed the appeal filed by the RSS workers challenging a Sessions Court order convicting them.

The bench, in an order passed late on Tuesday, observed that the political rivalry was a simmering cauldron of intrigue, spite and deceit, often spewing out the venom of hatred, in the form of mindless bloodshed.

"The manner in which events were portrayed before Court, smacks of a deliberate attempt to tutor witness and collect evidence, to define a scripted story. The sad saga of political rivalry and mindless killing, as we have noticed in many cases, tears under the social fabric of the State," it said.

"The yearly remembrances, only stoke the fires of rivalry and do not wipe the tears of the bereaved or awaken the conscience of those who matter. Another life is lost and yet another prosecution fails, both lying on the wayside, grim reminders to the society of the futility of it all. We cannot but acquit the accused of the charges levelled against them; the prosecution having miserably failed to prove the Incriminating circumstances against the accused. There is absolutely no evidence worth its salt, and the prosecution failed to prove any corroborative circumstance, but for the political rivalry existing between two groups," it added.

The court noted that the get-away of the accused was quick and the witnesses exaggerated the identification and the details of the get-away vehicles.

On December 16, 2016, the Additional Sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram had sentenced 13 RSS activists to double life imprisonment in connection with the murder of CPI(M) worker, V V Vishnu on April 1, 2008.

The lower court had found all the 13 accused guilty of murder of CPI(M) activist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPIM activist murder Kerala HC RSS
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp