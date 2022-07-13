STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi bristles at Jaishankar’s visit to Thiruvananthapuram, latter asks why

CM terms visit politically motivated. ‘We call it development’, foreign minister shoots back

Published: 13th July 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 07:42 PM

S Jaishankar and Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The chief minister on Monday alleged that S Jaishankar’s three-day visit to Thiruvananthapuram was “politically motivated” with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha election, prompting the external affairs minister to shoot back saying Pinarayi Vijayan must have been feeling “insecure” by his very presence in the capital.

Jaishankar is engaged in a series of activities at the local level, including interacting with representatives from various sections of the society and reviewing the progress in the Union government’s development programmes, during his visit. “Those who (should ideally) look after world affairs are busy reviewing the progress of a flyover at Kazhakkoottam. We all know what prompted the external affairs minister to do that,” Pinarayi said at a function.

He said the visit was not just to examine the flyover but with an eye on the Lok Sabha election to be held in another 18 months.“We hear that Jaishankar has been tasked with winning the parilament constituency that includes Kazhakkoottam,” he said, referring to reports that the external affairs minister has been assigned the charge of Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat by the BJP.

Responding to Pinarayi’s criticism, Jaishankar said at a meet-the-press programme that a major part of his engagements in the state capital was for monitoring and assessing the various projects that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated for the betterment of the country.  

“If getting a good understanding of what is happening on the ground is politically motivated, then my political motivation and his must be very different. We call it development. If other people call it politics, it is their view,” Jaishankar said.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar’s deputy V Muraleedharan took strong exception to Pinarayi’s remarks.“If our chief minister thinks a foreign minister is one who permanently stays abroad, he should change his view. Union Minsters have the responsibility to monitor Union government’s programmes,” he told reporters in Delhi.

