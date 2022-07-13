STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prisoner raises suicide threat atop tree, falls into rescue net

A Kottayam native, who is serving life imprisonment at Poojapura Central Prison, created a scare by raising suicide threat after climbing a tree on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Kottayam native, who is serving life imprisonment at Poojapura Central Prison, created a scare by raising suicide threat after climbing a tree on Tuesday. Subhash, who has been convicted of murder, gave the prison officials the slip while they brought him out for office-related matters and climbed the tree. Though the prison officials tried to reason with him, he did not listen and demanded that he be allowed to talk to a judge and given release from prison. He also wanted to talk to the media and his family members.

The police and fire and rescue services personnel were informed. The rescue team spread a net above the ground to catch Subhash in case he jumped. Two of them also climbed the tree to talk to Subhash and this exercise went on for about two hours. Subhash was not willing to yield to their requests and climbed further up the tree.

The branch which he stepped on broke under his weight and he fell into the rescue net which was cast wide expecting his fall. He was taken to the hospital. His condition is said to be normal. The prison officials said Subhash was out on parole during Covid. He failed to return on time and was arrested and brought back. The prison sources said Subhash has been displaying mental issues of late.

