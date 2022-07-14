STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor abduction case: FSL report says memory card used on Vivo phone

Evidence can help find user. Memory card accessed three times, last time on July 19, 2021

Published: 14th July 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Dileep (File | A Sanesh, EPS)

Malayalam actor Dileep who is a key accused in the actor assault case.(File | A Sanesh, EPS)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Clinching evidence has come out on the mobile device on which the memory card containing the visuals of the 2017 actor abduction and rape was last used when it was in the custody of the trial court in Ernakulam. The said evidence could now clearly help the investigation team identify the person who had accessed the memory card.

The state forensic science lab’s report dated July 11 stated, “The memory card was used on a Vivo mobile phone having an Android operating system and Jio network application. In the said device, Telegram, WhatsApp and Instagram apps were installed.” The memory card was accessed at 9.58pm on January 9, 2018, and at 10.58pm on December 13, 2018. The third access was made from 12.19pm to 12.54pm on July 19, 2021, said the FSL report. It was on July 19 that the memory card was accessed using the Vivo phone.

The FSL conducted a detailed forensic analysis of the memory card based on the High Court order. 
The order was issued after the first round of forensic examination found that the hash value of the memory card changed twice -- on January 9, 2018, and December 13, 2018. It was in the latest examination that the FSL found the hash value of the memory card changed again on July 19, 2021. The crime branch stated that the forensic expert who filed the report should be examined before the trial court in detail to unearth the facts.

The FSL report accessed by TNIE revealed that “the examination found that on January 9, 2018, the memory card was connected to a computer having Windows operating system. Similarly, it was used on another mobile device having an Android operating system on December 13, 2018”. 

The hash value of the memory card changed because of the creation of new folders and files apart from the change in the meta data of files stored in the card. A cyber expert opined that once the network used on the phone is identified, it is possible to trace the IMEI number of the said mobile phone which could in fact help identify whose phone it was. “It is a time consuming process, but can be done,” said the expert.

CRIME BRANCH TO QUESTION SREELEKHA
The crime branch stated that it has to question former DGP  R Sreelekha, who recently made certain remarks in favour of actor Dileep, eighth accused in the case. She had specifically alleged that Dileep is innocent and falsely implicated. She alleged that the photographs seized by the investigating agency in which Dileep and Pulsar Suni are seen on the set of film ‘Georgettan’s Pooram’ in Thrissur are photoshopped. She also alleged that the mobile phone used by Pulsar Suni in jail was supplied by the police to concoct evidence. She went on to contradict many of the findings of the investigating agency. She was the DGP, Prisons, when Dileep was in judicial custody. “Her revelations need to be verified so as to examine the impact of the same in the case under trial. The investigating agency has to question her in this regard,” stated the crime branch in the plea seeking three more weeks to complete the further investigation. The deadline granted to the crime branch for the probe will expire on July 15.

Actor abduction case
