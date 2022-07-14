Ambulance lifted from Kollam found in Kochi, thanks to drivers’ network

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An ambulance, which was lifted from Karunagappally in Kollam by an unidentified person, was found in Kochi city after drivers of ambulance services in the state alerted their network and tracked the vehicle down within 12 hours. The police said the vehicle was found abandoned on a road under Kadavanthra station limit.

The ambulance was reported stolen from a spot near Karunagappally taluk hospital around 2.30am on Wednesday when its driver Akhil Udayan, 30, went to have tea in a nearby shop after parking the vehicle.

Initially, he thought that one of his colleagues might have taken it following an emergency call. But soon, he realised that someone had stolen the vehicle because he had left the key in the ignition when he went to have tea.

“Akhil used to regularly go for having tea around 2.30am leaving the key in the ignition to ensure that he doesn’t misplace it somewhere. Someone who might have been watching his routine for the last few days is behind the incident,” said Jyothish K P, 35, owner of the ambulance. “When we realised that the ambulance had been stolen, we immediately lodged a complaint with Karunagappally police and sent an alert to all ambulance drivers and our WhatsApp groups in the state,” Jyothish said.

Around 7.48am, they got an input from another ambulance driver that the vehicle was spotted going to Aroor from Cherthala through the national highway, he said. “Around 12.45pm, an autorickshaw driver alerted us that the ambulance was on a road near the High Court. We immediately alerted Kochi city police and later the vehicle was found abandoned at Karshaka road in Kadavanthra,” he said.

The vehicle key was missing and they had to bring in a duplicate key from Karunagappally to take the vehicle back to Kollam. The police have launched a probe to identify the person who stole the vehicle.



KOCHI: An ambulance, which was lifted from Karunagappally in Kollam by an unidentified person, was found in Kochi city after drivers of ambulance services in the state alerted their network and tracked the vehicle down within 12 hours. The police said the vehicle was found abandoned on a road under Kadavanthra station limit. The ambulance was reported stolen from a spot near Karunagappally taluk hospital around 2.30am on Wednesday when its driver Akhil Udayan, 30, went to have tea in a nearby shop after parking the vehicle. Initially, he thought that one of his colleagues might have taken it following an emergency call. But soon, he realised that someone had stolen the vehicle because he had left the key in the ignition when he went to have tea. “Akhil used to regularly go for having tea around 2.30am leaving the key in the ignition to ensure that he doesn’t misplace it somewhere. Someone who might have been watching his routine for the last few days is behind the incident,” said Jyothish K P, 35, owner of the ambulance. “When we realised that the ambulance had been stolen, we immediately lodged a complaint with Karunagappally police and sent an alert to all ambulance drivers and our WhatsApp groups in the state,” Jyothish said. Around 7.48am, they got an input from another ambulance driver that the vehicle was spotted going to Aroor from Cherthala through the national highway, he said. “Around 12.45pm, an autorickshaw driver alerted us that the ambulance was on a road near the High Court. We immediately alerted Kochi city police and later the vehicle was found abandoned at Karshaka road in Kadavanthra,” he said. The vehicle key was missing and they had to bring in a duplicate key from Karunagappally to take the vehicle back to Kollam. The police have launched a probe to identify the person who stole the vehicle.