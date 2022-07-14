CPI district conferences ahead of party congress from July 21

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district conferences of the CPI ahead of the 24th party congress will begin on July 21.The Thiruvananthapuram district conference will be held first as the state conference is scheduled to be held in the capital district in September.

The cultural meet as part of the district conference will be held at Nedumangad on July 21. CPI central control commission chairman Pannian Raveendran will inaugurate the public meet on July 22 while state secretary Kanam Rajendran will inaugurate the delegates’ meet on July 23.

Senior leaders, including K E Ismail, K Prakash Babu, Sathyan Mokeri, C Divakaran, N Rajan, K P Rajendran and K Rajan, will attend the meeting which will conclude on July 24. The schedule of other district conferences will be as follows: Pathanamthitta (August 6, 7) Kottayam (August 7, 8), Kasaragod (August 13, 14), Kollam (August 18, 19, 20), Alappuzha (August 23, 24), Kozhikode (August 23, 24), Palakkad (August 24, 25), Thrissur (August 25, 26), Ernakulam (August 27, 28), Idukki (August 27, 28, 29), Kannur (September 1, 2), Wayanad (September 16, 17) and Malappuram (September 18, 19).

