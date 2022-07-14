Dept to ensure smooth supply of medicines

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of ensuring smooth supply of medicines in state-run hospitals, the government will soon bring out a procurement-distribution calendar that sets the time-frame for various processes right from preparing the annual indent of drugs till its distribution.

This was stated by Health Minster Veena George in the assembly on Wednesday in response to a submission by leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan on the alleged shortage of medicines in government hospitals.

The minister said the government will also evolve a system through which hospitals can inform the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) about the stock position of medicines before the entire lot gets exhausted.

