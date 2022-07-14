STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If posting not approved, govt not obliged to pay salaries of teachers: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court has ruled that the state government is not obliged to pay salaries of teachers of aided schools whose appointments have not been approved.

Published: 14th July 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has ruled that the state government is not obliged to pay salaries of teachers of aided schools whose appointments have not been approved. The division bench issued the order on the appeal filed by the state government seeking to quash a single judge’s order directing the educational officer to approve the appointment of the teachers for payment of salaries with effect from the date of their initial appointment.

The manager of an aided school could make an appointment only in accordance with the provisions of the Kerala Education Rules and the government’s obligation to pay the salary arises only when the appointment is duly approved. The court also made it clear that the government will not have any obligation to pay the salary to a teacher for the mere reason that he/she had worked pursuant to the appointment.

The bench added that if the appointments were illegal and void, the scheme of the Kerala Education Act and the Rules envisaged that the government did not have any obligation to pay the salaries to the teachers and that granting the salaries to such teachers would amount to condoning the conduct of the manager who flouted the statutory provisions.
 

