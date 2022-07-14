STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC dismisses fraudster Mavunkal's bail pleas

The counsel for the state argued that the charge sheet in both the cases have been filed and the trial is all set to start and hence bail should not be granted.

Published: 14th July 2022 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Crime Branch officials taking Monson Mavunkal after inspecting his house in Kaloor on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Crime Branch officials taking Monson Mavunkal after inspecting his house in Kaloor. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By IANS

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed two bail pleas of fraudster Monson Mavunkal after the state governments counsel strongly opposed the same.

The now arrested fake antique dealer's bail pleas pertained to two cases -- one in a POCSO case and the other in a rape case.

The counsel for the state argued that the charge sheet in both the cases have been filed and the trial is all set to start and hence bail should not be granted.

Mavunkal (54) took all his high-profile guests into his fold by showcasing antiques in his collection which he claimed included the 'staff of Moses' and 'two of the 30 silver coins that were taken by Judas to cheat Jesus Christ'.

The police said he had showcased many "rare" items -- a throne said to be used by Tipu Sultan, as well as huge collection of old Qurans, Bibles, and handwritten copies of Bhagavad Gita.

Mavunkal used to bring several VIPs to his palatial residence, a part of which was converted into a museum to house his 'precious' antiques.

He is presently under judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monson Mavunkal Kerala HC POCSO case
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp