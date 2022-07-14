Kerala HC dismisses fraudster Mavunkal's bail pleas

By IANS

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed two bail pleas of fraudster Monson Mavunkal after the state governments counsel strongly opposed the same.

The now arrested fake antique dealer's bail pleas pertained to two cases -- one in a POCSO case and the other in a rape case.

The counsel for the state argued that the charge sheet in both the cases have been filed and the trial is all set to start and hence bail should not be granted.

Mavunkal (54) took all his high-profile guests into his fold by showcasing antiques in his collection which he claimed included the 'staff of Moses' and 'two of the 30 silver coins that were taken by Judas to cheat Jesus Christ'.

The police said he had showcased many "rare" items -- a throne said to be used by Tipu Sultan, as well as huge collection of old Qurans, Bibles, and handwritten copies of Bhagavad Gita.

Mavunkal used to bring several VIPs to his palatial residence, a part of which was converted into a museum to house his 'precious' antiques.

He is presently under judicial custody.

