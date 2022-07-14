Kerala to give humiliated girl Rs 1.75 lakh, recover amount from Pink Patrol cop

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to pay a compensation of Rs 1.75 lakh to the minor girl, who was humiliated in public by a woman police officer attached to the Pink patrol team at Attingal near Thiruvananthapuram in August last year. The compensation amount will be recovered from C P Rejitha, who harassed and humiliated the eight-year-old child and her father G Jaychandran, alleging that they had stolen her phone.

The incident took place on August 27, 2021, when Jayachandran and his daughter arrived at Moonnumukku near Attingal to witness the movement of a huge trailer carrying machine parts to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. The officer soon started accusing Jayachandran of stealing her mobile phone, as she was unable to find it in the police patrol car. She claimed she saw him taking the phone from the vehicle and pass it on to his daughter.

She threatened to take the duo to the police station for questioning after which the child broke into tears. The phone, however, was later recovered from the patrol vehicle. An onlooker had shot the entire incident, which soon found its way to various social media platforms, causing embarrassment to the police. Jayachandran moved the High Court alleging that the department was shying away from taking action against the erring officer and demanding compensation from the government. The High Court agreed to his demand and directed the government to pay `1.5 lakh in compensation.

However, the government went in appeal, which was duly rejected by the court. It was following this development that the home department announced compensation for the child, which was ordered to be recovered from the woman officer.

