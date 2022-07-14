STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More hospitals to be empanelled under Medisep

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Efforts are on to empanel more hospitals under Medisep, the cashless health insurance scheme for state government employees and pensioners, despite organised attempts by certain quarters to undermine the scheme, Finance Minister K N Balagopal informed the Assembly on Wednesday.             

He was replying to a calling attention motion by Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress on the various issues that have cropped up following the implementation of Medisep. Balagopal said a few hospitals were deliberately staying away from the insurance scheme and the government was planning to name them soon. At present, only 396 hospitals, including 143 government healthcare facilities, have been empaneled.              
Balagopal said 902 people have benefited from Medisep since its launch on July 1, 2022. A total of Rs 1.89 crore has been disbursed as part of settling claims. The Minister added that the claims of 1,500 beneficiaries are being processed.

The Finance Minister said that even though benefits of the Medisep insurance scheme can be availed only in empaneled hospitals, emergency medical treatment in other hospitals will also be covered under the scheme, He also clarified that out patient medical reimbursement, interest-free medical advance and medical advance facility for pensioners have not been stopped following the rollout of Medisep.             
 

