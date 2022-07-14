Sudhakaran confirms external audit of accounts 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran on Wednesday confirmed that a special external audit of the accounts of state congress committee has been going on for three months. He also said there were five more bank accounts of the party besides the two that his office monitors.

TNIE had on Tuesday reported Sudhakaran’s decision to engage external auditors to verify KPCC’s bank accounts. This was the first time in over a decade that a state Congress chief had ordered external auditing.

“An external audit has been going on for more than three months,” he said, adding that besides the two bank accounts of the party, there were five more accounts to which funds were being deposited. “Members should know the financial position of the party. To bring in transparency, I ordered external auditing of accounts since 2011. It will take another month to be over,” Sudhakaran told TNIE.

The external audit will cover the final months of Ramesh Chennithala’s tenure as the state Congress president and will cover the tenures of V M Sudheeran, M M Hassan and Mullappally Ramachandran.

