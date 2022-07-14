STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudhakaran faces brickbats for ‘letting Congress drift’

In this file Photo K Sudhakaran seen having a word with Oommen Chandy while VD Satheesan and Ramesh  Chennithala look on.(Express Photo| Vincent Pulickal)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president K Sudhakaran came under strong criticism at the meeting of party office-bearers in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday for letting the organisation’s functioning drift of late. 

It is learnt that Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan told Sudhakaran that the party lost its momentum recently, in comparison to the euphoria that prevailed following his anointment as president a year ago. Taking a cue from Satheesan, young leaders owing allegiance to national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal came down heavily on Sudhakaran.

Sources said state general secretaries Prathapavarma Thampan, Pazhakulam Madhu, Deepthi Mary Varghese and M M Nazeer flayed Sudhakaran. They complained that Indira Bhavan, Congress’ state headquarters, wears a deserted look these days as Sudhakaran is not regular.

The inactivity at the headquarters is the major reason for the low morale of second- and third-rung leaders, they alleged.  Sudhakaran denied reports that Satheesan criticised him. “It’s true that young crop of leaders blamed me. I told them that their apprehensions are justified,” he told TNIE. 

Demand to include KSU, YC leaders

Sudhakaran said the root cause of the party functioning getting slower, not weaker, is the delay in the organisational revamp. The office-bearers also complained that groups in the party had cornered the majority of 280  names in the list sent to the central leadership for party restructuring.  They urged Sudhakaran to ensure that the spirit of the Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir held in Udaipur should reflect in the revised list. There were also demands for including KSU and Youth Congress leaders in the general council which would elect the party president.

The meeting also selected a subcommittee for organising the state-level Chintan Shivir in Kozhikode on July 24 and 25. It is reliably learnt that Sudhakaran also presented the accounts of ‘`137 challenge’ launched by the party. According to the presentation, the amount received by the state committee, after giving the share of district committees, was around `4.5 crore.

