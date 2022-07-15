STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Efforts from certain quarters to push Congress into ICU: K Muraleedharan

Taking potshots at the state Congress leadership, K Muraleedharan, MP, has said that there are efforts from certain quarters to push the party into an ICU.

Published: 15th July 2022

Congress MP K Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking potshots at the state Congress leadership, K Muraleedharan, MP, has said that there are efforts from certain quarters to push the party into an ICU. In a Facebook post, Muraleedharan said that following the victory in Thrikkakara byelection, the party was on a comeback trail. But it has been negated by the organisational revamp process. 

TNIE had reported about how State Congress president K Sudhakaran felt the heat from a section of office- bearers at the executive meeting held on Tuesday at Indira Bhavan. According to critics in the party, the organisation was losing its sheen.

On Thursday, Muraleedharan also came out heavily against the leadership. He said that the party had come back with vigour following the Thrikkakara by-election victory. But now efforts are on to push it into an ICU. “The poll outcome in Thrikkakara was due to the united efforts of the party. But now positions are being shared by groups. This will only help in putting the party in ICU”,  Muraleedharan said.

