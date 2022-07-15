Govt, Opposition lock horns over Attappadi infant deaths

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government and the Opposition locked horns in the assembly on Thursday over infant deaths in Attappadi tribal settlements. The government’s response to the Opposition’s attempt to highlight the recurring deaths of infants in the tribal hamlet through an adjournment motion triggered ruckus in the House, forcing adjournment of the assembly for 20 minutes.

It was Mannarkad MLA N Shamsudeen who gave a notice for an adjournment motion to discuss the issue. In response, SC/ST Development Minister K Radhakrishnan hinted, and later Health Minister Veena George openly remarked that the MLA should have visited Attappadi. This infuriated the Opposition MLAs, who trooped into the well of the House and shouted slogans.

Sensing that the situation would go out of control, the speaker quickly adjourned the House. Earlier, Shamsudeen cited the death of a four-month-old infant at Murugala tribal settlement in Attappadi and said the father had to walk 3km with the child’s body in heavy rain due to lack of connectivity to the tribal hamlet. He pointed out that four infants had died in Attappadi in the past month, and alleged it was the ‘failure of the government machinery’ which caused the deaths.

The MLA, who represents the area, also cited various infrastructure woes in the tribal speciality hospital at Kottathara. Terming the death of the four-month-old infant as an ‘unfortunate incident’ that should not have happened, Radhakrishnan said the government would ensure that there is no repeat of such incidents.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government and the Opposition locked horns in the assembly on Thursday over infant deaths in Attappadi tribal settlements. The government’s response to the Opposition’s attempt to highlight the recurring deaths of infants in the tribal hamlet through an adjournment motion triggered ruckus in the House, forcing adjournment of the assembly for 20 minutes. It was Mannarkad MLA N Shamsudeen who gave a notice for an adjournment motion to discuss the issue. In response, SC/ST Development Minister K Radhakrishnan hinted, and later Health Minister Veena George openly remarked that the MLA should have visited Attappadi. This infuriated the Opposition MLAs, who trooped into the well of the House and shouted slogans. Sensing that the situation would go out of control, the speaker quickly adjourned the House. Earlier, Shamsudeen cited the death of a four-month-old infant at Murugala tribal settlement in Attappadi and said the father had to walk 3km with the child’s body in heavy rain due to lack of connectivity to the tribal hamlet. He pointed out that four infants had died in Attappadi in the past month, and alleged it was the ‘failure of the government machinery’ which caused the deaths. The MLA, who represents the area, also cited various infrastructure woes in the tribal speciality hospital at Kottathara. Terming the death of the four-month-old infant as an ‘unfortunate incident’ that should not have happened, Radhakrishnan said the government would ensure that there is no repeat of such incidents.