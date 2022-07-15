Muraleedharan speaks only to stall Kerala’s development: Riyas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister and senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan came in for another round of attack from state Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas who accused the Central minister of scuttling development activities in the state. The fresh criticism in the assembly on Thursday came a day after both leaders were engaged in a war of words over potholes on the roads.

Replying to a submission by Alappuzha MP H Salam on the large number of potholes on the National Highway 66 stretch in the district, Riyas fired a fresh salvo at Muraleedharan saying that he opens his mouth only to stall development in the state and to cast aspersions on the LDF government. “Muraleedharan does not say anything for the state’s development,” he added.

On Wednesday Riyas took potshots at Union ministers saying they should count the potholes on national highways instead of posing for pictures near projects awaiting inauguration. In response, Muraleedharan said Riyas should first take care of the PWD roads in the state that came under flak from the High Court for their poor condition.

