Self-publication opens ocean of opportunities for budding writers in Kerala

KOCHI: Stepping out from the Delhi Civil Services Officers Institute Hall on Thursday evening, Jyothy Sreedhar was beaming with pride, her eyes sparkling with joy. An assistant professor at Changanassery NSS Hindu College, Jyothy received the coveted Asian Literary Society Award for her poetry collection, ‘Yes, You Are Audible’.

Starting as an aspiring author in 2010, Jyothy has earned a huge fan following on Facebook which encouraged her to publish her works. Her first two books in Malayalam were published in 2020 and ‘Yes, You Are Audible,’ her first English book, was published in 2021.

“It is a dream come true moment for me. I had approached many well-known publishers two years ago to get my books published, but the response was not encouraging. Then I decided to self-publish my works and Praveen Vaisakhan of Ivory Books gave me support.

Self-publication gives us the freedom to own our works and decide on the content and title,” she said. Gone are the days when aspiring authors waited for the mercy of publishing houses to get a literary work published. The blooming of self-publishing industry has opened an ocean of opportunities. The trend has come as a boon for blooming writers who spend sleepless nights scribbling down their love, fear, sufferings and emotions dreaming to get it published and appreciated.

Self-publication has taken Kerala’s publishing industry by storm and roughly around 2,000 literary works get published in the state a year which has helped a legion of young writers to establish themselves. However, the trend has triggered a debate in the literary circles about the declining standard of literary works.

“There is nothing wrong with self publication. Let us leave it to the readers to decide on the quality of the literary work. If the book is good it will withstand the test of time. Earlier young writers had to depend on publishers, but now they have the choice of self-publication. Social media also offers a good platform for budding writers. Publishing a literary work comes under freedom of expression and there is no need to discourage it,” said writer K Satchidanandan.

“Though there is criticism about declining literary standards, self publication and print on demand helps young writers to establish themselves. There are many good writers who earn critical acclaim through social media which helps them market the books. A majority of such writers are poets and the criticism about lack of clarity and standard is true to some extent,” said publisher Praveen Vaisakhan.

A writer can get 100 to 250 copies printed by spending Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 and it is their responsibility to sell the book, said publisher and owner of CICC Book House, Jayachandran. “Many people use print on demand to get recognition as an author. There are around 140 publishing houses in Kerala and many printing presses have also ventured into publishing to tap the opportunity. The writers distribute the books to their friends and relatives and they are least concerned about royalty.

The State Library Council organises book fests in all districts every year and some publishers offer the opportunity to display these books in such fests,” he said. Most of the people in the publishing industry agree that self publishing is lucrative if the author has a good audience. No doubt it is a great way for budding writers to connect with the readers.

