STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tusker Mangalamkunnu Kesavan passes away

He said that a social audit should be conducted on the health of the captive elephants in the state. 

Published: 15th July 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Captive elephant Mangalamkunnu Kesavan died here on Thursday morning. Kesavan, 68, had been under treatment for foot disease for a long time. In recent days, there were issues related to its stomach also.

Mangalamkunnu Haridas, the owner of the elephant, told TNIE that Kesavan had been with them for the past three decades. He said that the carcass was burnt in the Walayar forests by evening.

Meanwhile, Haridas Machingal, president of the Palakkad district Elephant Lovers’ Collective, in a letter to the chief wildlife warden demanded that the forest department should initiate steps to protect the lives of existing captive elephants as their number is dwindling with each passing day. He said that a social audit should be conducted on the health of the captive elephants in the state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Patna SSP draws parallels between Islamic extremist body and RSS; BJP roiled
Image of a saffron flag used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Lucknow: Row over 'namaz at Lulu Mall', Hindu group seeks nod to recite Hanuman Chalisa
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp