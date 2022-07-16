STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Abhilash Tomy back sailing solo to qualify for Golden Globe Race

It was in the 2018 edition of GGR, the most challenging solo and non-stop circumnavigation race in the world, that Abhilash suffered a grievous spinal injury.

Published: 16th July 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ace sailor Commander Abhilash Tomy (retd) is back to what he does best. He is now sailing alone in a UAE-flagged boat ‘Bayanat’, attempting to cross the English Channel to cover a distance of 2,000 nautical miles to qualify for this year’s Golden Globe Race (GGR).

“Everything feels normal for me. I am back to my routine as I now sail solo. I need to cross the English Channel and reach Spain and sail back to qualify for GGR,” Abhilash told TNIE over the phone from ‘Bayanat’.

It was in the 2018 edition of GGR, the most challenging solo and non-stop circumnavigation race in the world, that Abhilash suffered a grievous spinal injury. “This time, the race is more challenging as no modern equipment can be used for navigation. I am thrilled to be back in the waters,” the 43-year-old added.

After the qualifying round, the race will begin from Les Sables-d’Olonne in France on September 4. Abhilash has been sponsored by Bayanat, an Abu Dhabi-based geospatial, data analytics and AI company.

After recovering from the injury, Abhilash has been training hard to compete in the 2022 edition of GGR. In the 2018 accident, his yacht SV Thuriya was damaged after getting caught in rough seas and powerful winds in the southern Indian Ocean.

A severely injured Abhilash held on for 70 hours before rescuers arrived. He had to undergo a two-day surgery after he was rescued and brought to India. Abhilash is the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe (solo, non-stop and unassisted), achieving the feat in 2013 on board his previous boat, Mhadei.

Before starting his latest solo voyage on Friday, he tweeted: “The Bayanat and I leave today for the 2,000 nautical mile qualification passage.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Golden Globe Race Abhilash Tomy
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo | EPS)
KCR taps regional satraps ahead of monsoon session of Parliament
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp