Enforce rules at abattoirs, poultry stalls: Human rights panel

Judicial member K Baiju Nath said the commission cannot remain a mute spectator to the gross violation of rules and regulations by these establishments .

KANNUR: Taking cognisance suo motu of TNIE’s July 14 expose on the unhygienic conditions and unlicensed operation of poultry stalls and slaughterhouses, the state human rights commission has ordered the officials concerned that the guidelines issued by the local self-government department and pollution control board should be enforced strictly.

Judicial member K Baiju Nath said the commission cannot remain a mute spectator to the gross violation of rules and regulations by these establishments . In the order issued on July 14, the SHRC said the secretary of food and civil supplies department, additional chief  secretary of LSGD, director-general of police and member secretary of pollution control board must take urgent steps to ensure implementation of the guidelines.

The officials should inform the commission about the steps taken in this connection within four weeks. The case will be considered during the commission’s sitting in Kozhikode in August, Baiju Nath said.The commission observed that the poultry stalls and slaughterhouses are being run with only profit motive and some officials provide support for this.

