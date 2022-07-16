Kerala: Colleges better rankings, engineering institutes lose way

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Many prominent arts and science colleges in Kerala, including the University College in Thiruvananthapuram, Maharaja’s College and St Teresa’s College in Ernakulam improved their positions in the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), while some others fell five to six places down.

Unlike in 2021 when 19 colleges in Kerala made it to the first 100 in the country, only 17 figure in the top category this year. If five colleges came in the first 50 last year, the number dropped to four with Thiruvananthapuram University College coming first in the state with a rank of 24, bettering its position by one. However, all educational institutions claim that their performance in the five parameters — Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RRP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Peer Perception -- has been very good, despite a drop in the rankings table.

Ernakulam district has reasons to be happy as Rajagiri College of Social Sciences broke into the first 30 with 27th rank and and St Teresa’s College came 37th. The only autonomous government college in the state, Maharaja’s College, too saw its ranking making a huge jump from 92 in 2021 to 60 in 2022.

According to Dr G N Prakash, associate professor and in charge of the internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) of Maharaja’s College, the institution has made a significant improvement in the scores in all five parameters. “Though we received the most marks in Teaching and TLR, the point to be taken note of is that we had made huge progress in the scores in research and professional practice and graduation outcomes as well. For RPP, we got 24 against 15 in 2021 while the GO score saw a jump to 60.7 from 50 in 2021,” said Dr Prakash. Dr Kala M S, IQAC coordinator at St Teresa’s College, said, “The college has been making steady progress in its NIRF ranking every year. The growth is happening at a steady pace and we hope to break into the first 20 in the coming years.” According to her, the college is striving towards achieving its dream of coming in the first 10.

According to Binoy Joseph, principal, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, the institution’s scoring pattern with regard to the five parameters saw a significant improvement. “We were able to score good in RPP and we plan to amp up our performance in other parameters,” he added.The colleges that dropped in the rankings are Mar Ivanios College and Government College for Women, both in Thiruvananthapuram. Mar Ivanios College came 50th from 44th and Government College for Women 53th from 46th.

However, the engineering institutions in the state saw a big drop in their rankings. NIT Calicut fell to 31 from 25, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology to 43 from 40 and College of Engineering to 110 from 95. But IIT Palakkad provided some respite by coming 68th. “NIT-Calicut came second in the rankings among the institutions providing architecture courses,” said an official with the institute.

Huge jump for Maharaja’s

The only autonomous government college in the state, Maharaja’s College saw a huge jump in its ranking, from 92 in 2021 to 60 in 2022.

in comparison

College 2022 2021

University College, T’Puram 24 25

Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Ekm 27 31

St Teresa’s College, Ekm 37 45

Mar Ivanios College, T’Puram 50 44

Govt College for Women, T’Puram 53 46

Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam 56 86

Bishop Moore College 58 89

Sacred Heart College, Ekm 59 63

Maharaja’s College, Ekm 60 92

Engineering colleges

NIT Calicut 31 25

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram 43 40

Indian Institute of Technology, Palakkad 68

College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram 110 95

