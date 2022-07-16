Kochi NIA Court to hold Maoist case trial in Coimbatore for two days

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a rare move, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Kochi will hold its sitting as part of the trial in the Vellamunda Maoist case in Coimbatore for two days next week.Judge K Kamanees, court staff, the NIA team representing the prosecution and defence lawyers will go to Coimbatore where the trial would be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The trial is being shifted to Coimbatore for examining a Q-Branch officer who had arrested key accused persons -- Roopesh and Anoop -- in 2015 from Tamil Nadu. The officer is in the fourth stage of cancer and undergoing treatment in Coimbatore.

The officer is the 66th witness in the NIA case. Considering his ailment, NIA senior prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta filed a petition at the court for conducting the trial in Coimbatore. Later, the court took the consent of the Kerala High Court for the purpose. The witness examination would be held at a magistrate court near the residence of the Q-branch officer. The accused persons including Roopesh would attend the trial procedure through video conferencing. The court will also seek the assistance of a translator if required.

The case pertains to armed Maoist suspects allegedly barging into the house of senior civil police officer A B Pramod attached to a police station in Wayanad in April 2014. They assaulted him and threatened to kill him. They also set his motorcycle on fire, causing him a loss of `30,000.

The Maoist group claimed that Pramod was giving key information about their activities in the tribal belt to the police. The case was taken over by NIA in 2016 which filed a chargesheet against four persons of whom one was turned approver later. The court has examined 80 witnesses so far.

