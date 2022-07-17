Home States Kerala

Beverages corp to open 243 new premium walk-in outlets in state

The government has given the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) approval to open 243 new premium walk-in liquor outlets.

Published: 17th July 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

A mask-clad man buys alcohol from a Bevco outlet in Kochi before the lockdown

Representational image. (File photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has given the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) approval to open 243 new premium walk-in liquor outlets. The move will see a nearly two-fold increase in the number of Bevco outlets, from the current 267.

The government’s sanction is to open 175 new outlets and also compensate for the 68 shops shut down as part of the liquor policy of the previous UDF government. Thrissur will get the maximum number of new outlets, 28, followed by Thiruvananthapuram, 27. The lowest is in Kasaragod and Pathanamthitta — seven outlets each.Last year, the Kerala High Court had asked the government to initiate measures to avoid long queues and overcrowding at liquor outlets. It also directed the government to take a call on Bevco’s proposal to open new outlets.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to improve the facilities at the existing outlets and convert them into walk-in shops.Factors that influenced the choice of the location of 175 new outlets included population of an area, accessibility to existing shops and convenience of tourists.

However, it would be a tough task for the corporation to find space for the new outlets, considering the people’s aversion to having a liquor shop in their neighbourhood. Bevco plans to seek the support of local self-governments to identify convenient spaces and also to take residents into confidence.At least 2,000 sq ft space is required for each shop. Amenities like drinking water, toilets and parking lots are also planned.

