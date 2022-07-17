Four including two teenagers die as heavy rain wreaks havoc in north Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE/MALAPPURAM/PALAKKAD: Four people died as heavy rain and winds left a trail of destruction in north Kerala on Saturday. The continuing torrential rain led to two deaths in Kozhikode. A 13-year-old boy died in Kasaragod after an uprooted coconut tree fell on him. A 37-year-old man died after being trapped under soil when earth caved in at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad.

At Cheruvannur, 13-year-old Muhammed Mirshad from Kolathara drowned after slipping into a pond. He was going home after attending class in a madrassa. At Edachery near Vadakara, 40-year-old Mambayil Abhilash drowned after falling into a pond.

Shone Aron Crasta, 13, a native of Kolanthakad, Chevar in Kasaragod, died after a coconut tree fell on him around 2pm. Shaun and his father Stephan were walking to their areca nut garden when strong wind and rain uprooted several coconut trees. In the melee, Shaun went missing. Later, the family and residents found him under the uprooted coconut trees. They rushed him to a hospital at Bandiyod. His condition was serious and was shifted to another hospital in Mangaluru. But he did not make it. Shaun was a class VII student of Don Bosco AUP School in Kayyar. He is survived by his parents and sister Sonal Crasta. The cortège will leave their house at Kondalkad in Kayyar at 3.30 on Sunday. The funeral service will be held at Christ The King Church at Kayyar.

Vehicles passing through a flooded

road in Manjeri

In Wayanad, Babu, 37, of Naykapadi colony, Koliyadi, Sulthan Bathery, died after he was trapped inside the soil when earth caved in. He, along with others, was building a compound wall around his house when the earth caved in.The heavy downpour played spoilsport at a marriage function at Mavoor around noon. The rain water and mud gushed into the kitchen and hall of the marriage convention centre following the collapse of the adjacent wall of Grasim factory.

As many as 16 rain relief camps have been opened in Wayanad with 10 in Vythiri taluk alone. In all, 227 families have been shifted to the camp.As many as 38 people from eight families at Kottakkunnu in Malappuram were shifted to the relief camp at Malappuram town hall on Saturday after a landslide alert was issued in the area.

In Palakkad, four spillway shutters of the Malampuzha dam were raised by 30 cm each on Saturday evening. People living on the banks of the Mukkkaipuzha, Kalpathypuzha and Bharathapuzha have been advised to be careful. The present water level in the dam is 111.08 m. The maximum water level in the dam is 115.06 m.Three spillway shutters of the Kanhirapuzha dam have been raised up to 60 cm and the river sluice of the Siruvani dam has been raised by one metre. Six shutters of the Mangalam dam have been raised.

