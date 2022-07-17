Home States Kerala

Free medicines worth Rs 72 lakh distributed to SMA patients

Health Minister Veena George said the free distribution of the drug at the government level is the first such initiative in the country.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Medicines worth Rs 72 lakh were distributed to Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) patients for free at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH) during a two-day camp that concluded on Saturday. The drug -- Risdiplam -- was made available through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) and was given to 12 patients, all of them children. Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) superintendent Dr C Sreekumar said the next round of camp would be held after evaluating the condition of the patients post administering the drug.

“A vial of Risdiplam costs Rs 6 lakh. All 12 patients were given a vial each,” said Dr Sreekumar. The camp was held under the guidance of Dr Mary Ipe (SAT Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram) and consultant geneticist Dr Sankar G H. Risdiplam is the only drug available for the treatment of SMA in the country.

Health Minister Veena George said the free distribution of the drug at the government level is the first such initiative in the country.“Two kids were given the drug at SAT Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, earlier. The drug was given to 12 kids in Kozhikode at their convenience. The government is giving priority to those who are affected by rare diseases. We have already opened an SMA clinic at the SAT Hospital,” she said.
Spinal muscular atrophy is an inherited disease that affects nerves and muscles, causing muscles to become increasingly weak. It mostly affects infants and children but can also develop in adults. People with SMA lose a specific type of nerve cell in the spinal cord (motor neurons) that control muscle movement.

Without these motor neurons, muscles don’t receive nerve signals that make muscles move. With SMA, certain muscles become smaller and weaker due to lack of use. According to the state health department’s website, the government had received 172 applications seeking assistance for SMA treatment.

