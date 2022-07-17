Home States Kerala

Harassment case against PC George: Victim gives ‘164 statement’

The statement was recorded by Judge Mini Thomas Kurkare on Saturday in her chamber.

Published: 17th July 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

PC George ( File Photo |EPS)

PC George (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate has recorded confidential statement under Section 164 of CrPc from the complainant and Solar scam accused woman in connection with the sexual harassment case against former legislator PC George.

The statement was recorded by Judge Mini Thomas Kurkare on Saturday in her chamber. The complainant reportedly detailed the incident to the judge and affirmed that George had sexually assaulted her at the Government Guest House, Thycaud, in Thiruvananthapuram on February 10, and also allegedly sent her indecent messages. The court took one hour to record the statement.

George was arrested on July 2 by Museum police from Government Guest House, Thycaud, when he came there to give a statement to the state crime branch in connection with the revelations made by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh. Soon after filing an FIR over the charges, a team led by Cantonment assistant commissioner took George into custody. He was charged under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 (a) (sexual harassment). However, he was granted bail by the court on the same day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PC George solar scam sexual harassment
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp