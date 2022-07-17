Harassment case against PC George: Victim gives ‘164 statement’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate has recorded confidential statement under Section 164 of CrPc from the complainant and Solar scam accused woman in connection with the sexual harassment case against former legislator PC George. The statement was recorded by Judge Mini Thomas Kurkare on Saturday in her chamber. The complainant reportedly detailed the incident to the judge and affirmed that George had sexually assaulted her at the Government Guest House, Thycaud, in Thiruvananthapuram on February 10, and also allegedly sent her indecent messages. The court took one hour to record the statement. George was arrested on July 2 by Museum police from Government Guest House, Thycaud, when he came there to give a statement to the state crime branch in connection with the revelations made by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh. Soon after filing an FIR over the charges, a team led by Cantonment assistant commissioner took George into custody. He was charged under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 (a) (sexual harassment). However, he was granted bail by the court on the same day.