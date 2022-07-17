JC Daniel award for director KP Kumaran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Filmmaker K P Kumaran has been chosen for the J C Daniel Award for the year 2021. Kerala’s highest honour for lifetime contributions to Malayalam cinema, the award carries a purse of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a statuette. The award was announced by Cultural Affairs Minister V N Vasavan on Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the award in Thiruvananthapuram on August 3.

Kumaran told the media after being chosen for the award that he would dedicate the award to poet Kumaranasan on whom he has based his latest movie. The award jury, chaired by playback singer P Jayachandran, had director Sibi Malayil, Chalachithra Academy chairman Renjith and cultural secretary Rani George as its members.

In his film career spanning half a century, Kumaran could bring in a new sensibility and visual language to parallel cinema in Malayalam, the jury observed. Right from his first movie to the latest one ‘Gramavrikshathile Kuyil’ on the life of poet Kumaran Asan, Kumaran has taken a meaningful and sincere approach to the medium.His works ‘Athidhi’ and ‘Rugmini’ are some of the outstanding visual creations in Malayalam cinema, the jury said. Kumaran, who began his career in cinema as a co-writer of Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s ‘Swayamvaram’, has won many accolades.

