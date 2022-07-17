Home States Kerala

Police asked to look into plaint against Flipkart

Flipkart also sought consent from him for filing an FIR for the missing items in the package.

Flipkart (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the district police chief, Kottayam, to look into the complaint on the alleged cheating by Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd and the retail company -- Tech Connect Retail Pvt Ltd, Haryana -- by delivering a different brand of laptop instead of the one booked.

The court issued the order while disposing of a petition filed by Aby Thomas, proprietor, Arangath Industries, Arumannoor, Kottayam, alleging inaction on the part of the station house officer, Kaduthuruthy police station, in conducting an investigation on a complaint filed by him.

Counsels for the petitioner, submitted that he placed an order for a laptop with the specification of Acer Aspire 7 Core i5, 9th Gen (8GB/512 GB SSD/Windows) for a total consideration of `53,890 through the online platform www.flipkart.com. However, the product which he received was a totally different one.
Aby told TNIE that though he had also filed a complaint with Flipkart through mail, it did not take any action to solve the issue. Flipkart also sought consent from him for filing an FIR for the missing items in the package.

