Home States Kerala

CBI court in Kerala discharges two cops in 2010 Sampath custodial death case

He was taken to Riverside Cottage at Malampuzha where he was allegedly tortured. After his death, the accused persons changed the details of the arrest record. 

Published: 18th July 2022 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a setback to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Sampath custodial death case, the CBI court in Kochi on Monday discharged two police officials including a DySP ranked officer from the case. DySP CK Ramchandran and Civil Police officer Binu Ittoop were discharged from the case by the CBI court.

The case is related to the murder of Sheela Jayakrishnan, a native of Puthur in Palakkad, who was stabbed to death at her house on March 23, 2010. As part of the probe, the police arrested Palakkad native Sampath from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on the sixth day, March 29. He was taken to Riverside Cottage at Malampuzha where he was allegedly tortured. After his death, the accused persons changed the details of the arrest record. As per the CBI charge sheet, Sampath died due to internal bleeding. CBI carried out a probe into the involvement of two IPS officers but they were not charge-sheeted by the agency.

Apart from Ramchandran and Binu, other police officials who were charge-sheeted by CBI were Sub-Inspectors T U Unnikrishnan and Ramesh; Civil Police Officers Johnson Lobo, T J Brijith, Abdul Rasheed, Madhavan K, S Shilan and Shyama Prasad; ASI K Ramachandran and Circle Inspector Vipindas. CBI Court judge K Kamanees decided to discharge the officers from the case in the absence of evidence related to abetment charges against them. Another accused Circle Inspector Vipindas also has filed a discharge petition which is under the consideration of the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Bureau of Investigation Sampath custodial death
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp