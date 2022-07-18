Home States Kerala

Delay in CBSE results: HC asks Kerala to keep Plus One online applications open till July 21

The court issued the order on the petition filed by two CBSE students -- Ameen Saleem and Mohamed Sinan of Malappuram.

Published: 18th July 2022

Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the Director of General Education, Kerala to keep July 21 as the last date for online applications to the Plus One course 2022-23.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by two CBSE students -- Ameen Saleem and Mohamed Sinan of Malappuram -- against the circular fixing July 18 as the last date for submission of application for plus one course in the state stream for the academic year 2022-23.

The petitioners are students who pursued their X Standard education in schools, following the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus.

The petitioner's counsel contended that if the last date for submission of the online application is not extended, students like the petitioners, who intend to change the stream of studies, will not be in a position to submit their application for the Plus One course.

The government pleader submitted that if the results are published by the CBSE on or before July 21, the students who aspire to pursue the Plus One course by migrating from CBSE will be permitted to apply for the first allotment from July 21 to July 23, notwithstanding the closure of the admission process on July 18.

According to the government, as many as four lakh students are aspiring to secure admission to the Plus One course, and any delay may unsettle the entire process.

Unlike the CBSE, the state is holding the Class XI examinations and if the admission process is further delayed, it will be challenging to provide adequate teaching hours for the students.

The Standing Counsel appearing for the CBSE sought an adjournment to get instructions as to the timeframe within which the results of Class 10 will be published. The court will consider the case on July 21.

