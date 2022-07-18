Kerala health activist approaches Centre against misleading drug promotion

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Babu KV, a health activist from Kannur, approached the Ministry of Consumer Affairs against Baba Ramdev-promoted Divya Pharmacy for violating consumer protection law with misleading drug promotion.

He alleged that the Haridwar-based pharmacy violated multiple laws on drugs and consumer protection. "Divya Pharmacy has been promoting drugs in violation of the Drugs & Magic Remedies (Objectionable Ad) Act 1954. They have also violated section 89 of the Consumer Protection Act 2019. They repeated the offence even after the state found out about the violation," he said.

Dr Babu decided to approach the Ministry of Consumer Affairs after the company repeated the violation. A repeated offence shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years and with a fine which may extend to Rs 50 lakh, he said.

He filed complaints against the pharmacy for promoting drugs for heart ailment, blood pressure, liver diseases, etc. Under the law (section 3), scheduled drugs for 54 diseases including diabetes, fever, cancer, heart diseases, blood pressure, etc should not be advertised.

Earlier, the Drug Licensing & Controlling Authority in Uttarakhand had decided to take action against misleading, objectionable advertisements by Divya Pharmacy on May 7.

