Ray of hope for CBSE students planning to shift to Kerala's state syllabus

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that a final decision will be taken after discussing the matter with the officials of the department on Monday.

Published: 18th July 2022 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

CBSE

Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the deadline to apply for the state higher secondary courses ends on Monday, the government has indicated that CBSE students, whose class X results are yet to be announced, will be given a chance to participate in the single window admission process. 

General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters on Sunday that in addition to the two rounds of allotments scheduled for the higher secondary courses, the department may conduct another round of intake process for CBSE students. A final decision will be taken after discussing the matter with the officials of the department on Monday, he said. 

The government's assurance comes amid huge concern among students planning to switch to the state syllabus after class X. Every year, around 35,000 students migrate to the state higher secondary courses from other syllabuses.

The crossover is reportedly for scoring better marks and securing a higher position in the state engineering entrance rank list, for which marks of select Plus Two subjects are also taken into account. Meanwhile, sources in CBSE said there are chances that the results might get delayed till the end of this month. "The council is planning to announce the results of both Class X and XII together," said a source.

In previous years when the CBSE results were inordinately delayed, the High Court had directed the government to extend the Plus One admission deadline based on a petition by the parents.

