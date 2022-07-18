Home States Kerala

Rs 3.14 crore cheating case filed against actor-couple Baburaj and Vani Viswanath

This followed Riyaz's complaint that the husband-wife duo had borrowed a sum of Rs 3.14 crore from him on the pretext of making a film.

Baburaj

Baburaj. (Express Photo | Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Kerala police have registered a case against actor couple Baburaj and Vani Viswanath for cheating Riyaz, a native of Thiruvilwamala in Thrissur district.

This followed Riyaz's complaint that the husband-wife duo had borrowed a sum of Rs 3.14 crore from him on the pretext of making a film.

The complaint was that Baburaj has taken Rs 3.14 crore from Riyaz for producing the film Kudasa.

The complainant said that in 2017 he transferred this amount to the bank accounts of the couple at various stages. The talks for the film were held in Thrissur and Kochi. The deal was that once the film was released, the money and a share of profit would be returned.

As the promise was not kept, Riyaz filed a complaint with the District Superintendent of Police, Palakkad.

After a preliminary investigation, the complaint was referred to the Ottappalam police station. As the transactions were from a bank in Ottappalam, the case was registered at the Ottapalam police station.

Baburaj is a notable actor in Malayalam films with appearance in films like Salt and Pepper, Joji etc., is a native of Asokapuram in Aluva.

His wife Vani Viswanath is a native of Ollur in Thrissur and has essayed roles as a leading actress in many South Indian languages.

