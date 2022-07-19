91-year-old Kerala granny who beat Covid in 2020 passes away

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Mariamma Thomas, the nonagenarian, whose recovery from Covid-19 along with her husband Abraham Thomas in early 2020 was much celebrated, passed away in Ranni in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on Monday.

Marimma, 91, and her husband Abraham, 93, had gained national attention after they became the oldest couple in India to have been infected with Covid-19 during the initial phase of the pandemic in India.

Mariamma died following age-related ailments. She had been bedridden for the last three weeks. Her funeral will be held at St. Kuriakose Knanaya Church, Aythala on Tuesday.

Her husband Abraham had died of age-related ailments on December 24, 2020.

Conquer #COVID19 like Thomas and Mariamma! This Kerala senior citizen couple's road to recovery from the deadly virus is the story you need to read today!@xpresskerala https://t.co/8T64nb9Z5d — Humane Express (@ExpressHumane) April 5, 2020

The couple contracted the virus from their son, daughter-in-law, and grandson, who returned from Italy in March 2020.

At that time, there was a common belief that Covid-19 was difficult to overcome and the recovery of the elderly couple was not easy. However, the couple, who underwent treatment in Kottayam Medical College Hospital recovered and left the hospital on April 3, 2020, after 22 days of treatment.

WATCH |

Their recovery was touted as a great achievement for Kerala's health sector, especially the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES:

PATHANAMTHITTA: Mariamma Thomas, the nonagenarian, whose recovery from Covid-19 along with her husband Abraham Thomas in early 2020 was much celebrated, passed away in Ranni in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on Monday. Marimma, 91, and her husband Abraham, 93, had gained national attention after they became the oldest couple in India to have been infected with Covid-19 during the initial phase of the pandemic in India. Mariamma died following age-related ailments. She had been bedridden for the last three weeks. Her funeral will be held at St. Kuriakose Knanaya Church, Aythala on Tuesday. Her husband Abraham had died of age-related ailments on December 24, 2020. Conquer #COVID19 like Thomas and Mariamma! This Kerala senior citizen couple's road to recovery from the deadly virus is the story you need to read today!@xpresskerala https://t.co/8T64nb9Z5d — Humane Express (@ExpressHumane) April 5, 2020 The couple contracted the virus from their son, daughter-in-law, and grandson, who returned from Italy in March 2020. At that time, there was a common belief that Covid-19 was difficult to overcome and the recovery of the elderly couple was not easy. However, the couple, who underwent treatment in Kottayam Medical College Hospital recovered and left the hospital on April 3, 2020, after 22 days of treatment. WATCH | Their recovery was touted as a great achievement for Kerala's health sector, especially the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. FROM OUR ARCHIVES: