91-year-old Kerala granny who beat Covid in 2020 passes away

Mariamma died following age-related ailments. She had been bedridden for the last three weeks. Her funeral will be held at St. Kuriakose Knanaya Church, Aythala on Tuesday.  

Published: 19th July 2022 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 06:41 PM

Mariamma Thomas

Mariamma Thomas

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Mariamma Thomas,  the nonagenarian, whose recovery from Covid-19 along with her husband  Abraham Thomas in early 2020 was much celebrated, passed away in Ranni in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on Monday.

Marimma, 91, and her husband Abraham, 93, had gained national attention after they became the oldest couple in India to have been infected with Covid-19 during the initial phase of the pandemic in India.

Her husband Abraham had died of age-related ailments on December 24, 2020.

The couple contracted the virus from their son, daughter-in-law, and grandson, who returned from Italy in March 2020.

At that time, there was a common belief that Covid-19 was difficult to overcome and the recovery of the elderly couple was not easy. However, the couple, who underwent treatment in Kottayam Medical College Hospital recovered and left the hospital on April 3, 2020, after 22 days of treatment.

Their recovery was touted as a great achievement for Kerala's health sector, especially the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

