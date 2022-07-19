IUML suspends state secy KS Hamza for targeting Kunhalikutty

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has suspended its state secretary KS Hamza, who has raised serious allegations against national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty, for “continuously breaching party discipline”. According to a party release, IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal has removed Hamza from the post, pending inquiry.

Hamza has become the bete noire of Kunhalikutty for some time now after he reportedly leaked information on the discussions in the party forums, mainly those against the national leader, to the media.

Hamza unleashed a scathing attack on Kunhalikutty for “taking a soft approach towards the CPM and the LDF government” at the working committee meeting of the party held in Kochi on June 16. He wanted to know whether Kunhalikutty is in the ruling front or in the Opposition UDF.

Hamza has reportedly said Kunhalikutty remained silent when K T Jaleel insinuated in the assembly that the IUML leader will not support the allegations raised by the Opposition. Hamza took a dig at his leader saying that whether Kunhalikutty is afraid of the investigation agencies of the government.An agitated Kunhalkutty even threatened to resign when Hamza continued his tirade. Surprisingly, unlike in the past, no one in the party came forward to defend Kunhalikutty, who was once the unquestioned leader in the party.

Senior leaders including E T Muhammad Basheer, K P A Majeed and P V Abdul Wahabmaintained a studied silence. P K Basheer and K M Shaji too raised their voice against Kunhalikutty. It was Sadiq Ali Thangal’s intervention that defused the charged atmosphere.There is a visible polarisation against Kunhalikutty in the party over his ‘inclination’ towards the CPM. Rumour is rife that the IUML leader has struck a compromise formula with the CPM after his meeting with Jaleel at Kuttippuram a few months ago.

Though the Opposition has been on their toes to put the LDF government on the defensive on issues including the gold smuggling case, IUML is seen as taking an indifferent approach towards the agitation. This has infuriated a large chunk of party workers and leaders, besides the Congress Kunhalikutty is learnt to be keen on getting back the party state general secretary post, which he vacated after becoming a member of Parliament. He is moving ahead with the plan to make Muhammad Basheer the national general secretary. But other leaders including M K Muneer and K M Shaji are hell-bent on thwarting Kunhalikutty’s designs.

