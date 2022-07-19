Home States Kerala

Kerala HC orders detention of ship carrying arms for Indian Navy for non-payment of fuel cost 

The court issued the order on an admiralty suit filed by TX Harry of Karuvelippady, Kochi, the power of attorney holder of Bunker Partner OU, a company based in Estonia.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has ordered the arrest and seizure of a Russian-flagged ship, MV MAIA-I, which carries arms for the Indian Navy in Kochi, for non-payment of fuel charges of around Rs 1.87 crore ($23,503) to an Estonian firm. "I am satisfied that a prima facie case warranting an ex-parte order of arrest has been made out. Accordingly, a conditional order of arrest is issued," observed the court.

The court issued the order on an admiralty suit filed by TX Harry of Karuvelippady, Kochi, the power of attorney holder of Bunker Partner OU, a company based in Estonia.

Senior advocate VJ Mathew counsel for the company submitted that the claim for payment was related to the value of bunkers supplied to the ship. Bunkering is the supply of fuel for ships and includes the logistics of loading and distributing fuel among available shipboard tanks.

The court pointed out that the vessel is presently docked at the Cochin Port Trust within the territorial waters of the Court

The court ordered the deputy conservator to execute the arrest warrant and effect the arrest, seizure, and detention of the vessel,  along with its hull, tackle, engines, machinery, boards, bunkers, equipment, peripherals, and other appurtenants.

