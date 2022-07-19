Kerala woman cop face action for sharing SDPI leader's social media post critical of police

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Kottayam district police chief has submitted a report demanding departmental action against a woman police officer, who shared a social media post by a state leader of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) criticizing the police and the court.

The police have started an investigation against Ramla Ismayil, an assistant sub-inspector attached to the Kanjirappally police station in Kerala's Kottayam district.

An official said that she had shared on her personal Facebook page a post by C A Rauf, state secretary of the SDPI, criticizing the police action against SDPI workers involved in the provocative sloganeering episode in Alappuzha in May this year.

Based on the special branch report, the district police chief K Karthik demanded a report from Kanjirapally DySP. Based on this report, the DPC submitted a report to DGP demanding departmental action against the policewoman.

The action of the policewoman invited widespread criticism in the police department and the special branch launched an internal probe. The officer submitted a statement to the police that she had shared the FB post of her husband. However, the investigation team found that she made lapses in the incident.

