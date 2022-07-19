Home States Kerala

Mahila Congress courts row with MM Mani cutout

Mahila Congress activists had come for the protest march with a cutout of a chimpanzee with the face of Mani.

Published: 19th July 2022

Mahila Congress activists take out a protest march to the assembly on Monday demanding an apology from M M Mani, MLA, over his alleged derogatory remarks against Vadakara MLA K K Rema | Vincent P

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram district Mahila Congress committee landed in soup after its members came up with a derogatory cutout of former power minister MM Mani during their protest march before the Secretariat demanding his apology to RMPI legislator KK Rema. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan who was scheduled to inaugurate the protest did not leave the assembly after the development snowballed into a major controversy.

Satheesan who was scheduled to inaugurate the protest did not turn up as, by then, news of the obscene cutout had spread like wildfire. Later, the district Mahila Congress committee office-bearers apologised for their action. State Mahila Congress president Jebi Mather who is also a Rajya Sabha member was unavailable for comments though.

However, Congress state president K Sudhakaran came up with insulting remarks against Mani during his interaction with reporters in New Delhi.“Doesn’t Mani look like a chimpanzee? His face and the chimpanzee’s face are similar. Is it possible to show something else other than the original? What can we do since he has been like that? It should be told to his creator. The Mahila Congress leaders apologised as they have got respect and integrity which Mani lacks,” said Sudhakaran.

Oppn: Expunge Mani’s remarks from records
T’Puram: The Opposition on Monday demanded that M M Mani’s “anti-women comments” against RMP MLA K K Rema should be expunged from assembly records. Deputy speaker Chittayam Gopakumar promised that the Chair will examine the matter.

