Home States Kerala

No road or bridge, kin carry man’s body for 1.5 km in Kerala

From Peruthadi, people have to walk for 1.5 km and cross a violent stream to reach Pulimkochi, said Panathady panchayat member N Vincent.

Published: 19th July 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Relatives carry the body of KSEB assistant engineer P A Gopalan for 1.5 km to reach their home at Pulimkochi colony in Panathady panchayat | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KANHANGAD: Relatives and residents had to carry the body of KSEB official P A Gopalan (54) for 1.5 km to reach his home at Pulimkochi colony in Panathady panchayat on Monday.Gopalan, an assistant engineer with the KSEB office in Manjeshwar died in a private hospital in Kasaragod on Monday. He was undergoing treatment for a liver ailment. But the ambulance could bring the body only up to Peruthadi Upper colony, which is on the Panathady-Ranipuram tourist centre.

From Peruthadi, people have to walk for 1.5 km and cross a violent stream to reach Pulimkochi, said Panathady panchayat member N Vincent. Around 30 Scheduled Tribe families reside here. Their ration shop, LP school, Anganwadi, and temple are at Peruthadi. The Gotravahini, the jeep to pick schoolchildren, comes only up to Upper Peruthadi. "If there is heavy rain, children will not be able to go to school that day," said Panathady panchayat member N Vincent.

The panchayat members had recently met the collector demanding a bridge and a road to go to the colony, he said.On the collector's direction, sub-collector Meghashree and the tribal development officer had visited the place, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala
India Matters
Amul logo (Photo | Amul)
Amul cooperative's group turnover rises 15 per cent to Rs 61,000 crore
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Telecom Dept hasn't reviewed spectrum pricing mechanism for captive users: CAG report
For representational purposes
Cancer cases, deaths steadily increasing in the country: Centre
India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. (Photo | PTI)
'Not contemplating any legislative measures to control population': Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp