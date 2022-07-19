No road or bridge, kin carry man’s body for 1.5 km in Kerala

By Express News Service

KANHANGAD: Relatives and residents had to carry the body of KSEB official P A Gopalan (54) for 1.5 km to reach his home at Pulimkochi colony in Panathady panchayat on Monday.Gopalan, an assistant engineer with the KSEB office in Manjeshwar died in a private hospital in Kasaragod on Monday. He was undergoing treatment for a liver ailment. But the ambulance could bring the body only up to Peruthadi Upper colony, which is on the Panathady-Ranipuram tourist centre.

From Peruthadi, people have to walk for 1.5 km and cross a violent stream to reach Pulimkochi, said Panathady panchayat member N Vincent. Around 30 Scheduled Tribe families reside here. Their ration shop, LP school, Anganwadi, and temple are at Peruthadi. The Gotravahini, the jeep to pick schoolchildren, comes only up to Upper Peruthadi. "If there is heavy rain, children will not be able to go to school that day," said Panathady panchayat member N Vincent.

The panchayat members had recently met the collector demanding a bridge and a road to go to the colony, he said.On the collector's direction, sub-collector Meghashree and the tribal development officer had visited the place, he said.

