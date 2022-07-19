Home States Kerala

St Chavara’s contributions not omitted from textbook: V Sivankutty

He said school text books have not been revised since 2014, except some minor improvements to text books of Classes 9 and 10.

Published: 19th July 2022 06:28 AM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty has termed baseless and factually incorrect the campaign from certain quarters that the contributions of  social reformer St Kurakose Elias Chavara were omitted from the Class VII Social Science textbook.

He said school text books have not been revised since 2014, except some minor improvements to text books of Classes 9 and 10. He added the contents of the Class VII Social Science textbook were being taught to students for the past eight years without any complaints.

The allegation on omission of St Kuriakose’s contributions was due to some misunderstanding, he added.
The Minister said in the Class X Social Science text book, St Kuriakose Elias Chavara and his contributions have been mentioned.

