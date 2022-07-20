Former NSS president PN Narendranathan Nair no more

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Former Nair Service Society (NSS) president PN Narendranathan Nair, 91, of Panchavadi in Pathanmathitta passed away on Tuesday. He died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chengannur following age-related ailments. He had served as the Pathanamthitta NSS taluk union president since 1995. He had also served as the president of NSS from 2012 till he stepped down in June this year. He worked as a judicial officer for a long time and retired as a district judge. After that, he was practising as a lawyer. The body will be brought to his house and kept for public homage at Pathanamthitta NSS taluk union office from 9am to 11am on Wednesday. The cremation will be held on his house premises at 2pm on Wednesday.