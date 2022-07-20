Home States Kerala

Former NSS president PN Narendranathan Nair no more

The body will be brought to his house and kept for public homage at Pathanamthitta NSS taluk union office from 9am to 11am on Wednesday.

Published: 20th July 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Former Nair Service Society (NSS) president PN Narendranathan Nair, 91, of Panchavadi in Pathanmathitta passed away on Tuesday. He died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chengannur following age-related ailments.

He had served as the Pathanamthitta NSS taluk union president since 1995. He had also served as the president of NSS from 2012 till he stepped down in June this year. He worked as a judicial officer for a long time and retired as a district judge. After that, he was practising as a lawyer.

The body will be brought to his house and kept for public homage at Pathanamthitta NSS taluk union office from 9am to 11am on Wednesday. The cremation will be held on his house premises at 2pm on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSS
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp