MVD seizes IndiGo’s bus over tax evasion

In a dramatic event, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) seized a bus run by IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday evening citing  non-payment of tax dues for the past six months.

Published: 20th July 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a dramatic event, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) seized a bus run by IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday evening citing  non-payment of tax dues for the past six months.The bus (KL 10 AT 1341) runs at the Karipur International Airport and was seized from a workshop at Feroke Chunkam where it drove in hours before. According to Feroke Sub-RTO assistant motor vehicle inspector Sharath D, the IndiGo Airlines bus has to pay six months’ tax plus interest, which would amount to Rs 40,000.

“The seizure was made as per the instruction of the Feroke Joint RTO. We have data on tax defaulters and when one such vehicle came into our radar, we seized it,” said the officer. The MVD officials denied allegations that the sudden seizure was in response to the airlines company’s ban on LDF convener E P Jayarajan for three weeks.

