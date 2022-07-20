MVD seizes IndiGo’s bus over tax evasion

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a dramatic event, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) seized a bus run by IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday evening citing non-payment of tax dues for the past six months.The bus (KL 10 AT 1341) runs at the Karipur International Airport and was seized from a workshop at Feroke Chunkam where it drove in hours before. According to Feroke Sub-RTO assistant motor vehicle inspector Sharath D, the IndiGo Airlines bus has to pay six months’ tax plus interest, which would amount to Rs 40,000.

“The seizure was made as per the instruction of the Feroke Joint RTO. We have data on tax defaulters and when one such vehicle came into our radar, we seized it,” said the officer. The MVD officials denied allegations that the sudden seizure was in response to the airlines company’s ban on LDF convener E P Jayarajan for three weeks.

KOZHIKODE: In a dramatic event, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) seized a bus run by IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday evening citing non-payment of tax dues for the past six months.The bus (KL 10 AT 1341) runs at the Karipur International Airport and was seized from a workshop at Feroke Chunkam where it drove in hours before. According to Feroke Sub-RTO assistant motor vehicle inspector Sharath D, the IndiGo Airlines bus has to pay six months’ tax plus interest, which would amount to Rs 40,000. “The seizure was made as per the instruction of the Feroke Joint RTO. We have data on tax defaulters and when one such vehicle came into our radar, we seized it,” said the officer. The MVD officials denied allegations that the sudden seizure was in response to the airlines company’s ban on LDF convener E P Jayarajan for three weeks.