No parallel probe by state police, govt informs Kerala HC

The state police are not conducting an investigation into offences either under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) or the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Published: 20th July 2022 06:28 AM

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that the allegation of gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh that the police have been carrying out a parallel investigation into the matters probed by enforcement directorate was misconceived. The state police are not conducting an investigation into offences either under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) or the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The statement was filed in response to a petition filed by Swapna seeking to quash the case registered against her on the basis of a complaint filed by MLA K T Jaleel. The government said there was a well-planned conspiracy behind the public statement of Swapna against the CM and others immediately after giving a statement under Section 164 of the CrPC before the magistrate.

The evidence collected by the probe agency revealed the commission of offences alleged against the accused. The entire state had witnessed politically motivated wanton rioting and violence and breach of peace. The violence was the outcome of the orchestrated and well thought-out plan, it stated.

