Home States Kerala

NTA panel to probe into frisking of female NEET examinees in Kerala

NCW says incident shameful, outrageous

Published: 20th July 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

With just a minute remaining for the gates to close, a NEET aspirant enters the examination centre at the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Kadavanthra on Sunday (File photo) | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of girls being forced to remove their innerwear before taking the NEET examination in Kollam, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which had denied the incident earlier, is now sending a fact-finding committee to Kerala to investigate the allegations. 

In a statement, the education ministry said they had asked the NTA to ascertain all the facts about the incident from stakeholders present at the examination centre at that time. “Further action will be taken based on the report of the fact-finding committee,” the ministry said. 

The step was taken after several representations were made to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan by the Kerala leaders. Minister of State of External Affairs V Muraleedharan and other public representatives from Kerala met Pradhan on Tuesday.

Kerala Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice, Dr R Bindu, also wrote to the education minister.
Meanwhile, taking a serious note of the incident, NCW said it is “shameful and outrageous” to the modesty of the young girls. 

The father of a 17-year-old girl in Kerala’s Kollam district lodged a police complaint alleging that his daughter was asked to remove her innerwear before taking the NEET exam, even though she was following the dress code. 

NCW  Chairperson Rekha Sharma, in a letter to the NTA head asked for an “independent inquiry into the allegations levelled by the girl students and to take appropriate action by law.” The commission has also sought a time-bound investigation in the matter. The Commission has also written to the Director General of Police, Kerala, to conduct a fair investigation and to register FIR under the relevant law provisions if the allegations are true.

The action taken must be apprised to the commission within three days, a statement said.Earlier, the exam centre’s superintendent had told the NTA that the incident was “fictitious” and had been filed with “wrong intentions.” NTA officials also said they had not received any complaint in this regard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTA Kerala NEET
India Matters
Amul logo (Photo | Amul)
Amul cooperative's group turnover rises 15 per cent to Rs 61,000 crore
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Telecom Dept hasn't reviewed spectrum pricing mechanism for captive users: CAG report
For representational purposes
Cancer cases, deaths steadily increasing in the country: Centre
India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. (Photo | PTI)
'Not contemplating any legislative measures to control population': Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp